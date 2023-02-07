Think we’re the only nation of dog lovers? Think again - it turns out there are places that rank even higher than us when it comes to being havens for canines. These are the 10 most dog-friendly countries in the world.

Dogs are said to be man’s best friend, but many countries have a dubious track record when it comes to animal rights, meaning that they are less than friendly when it comes to the four-legged members of society.

Online insurance comparison site The Swiftest have taken a deep-dive into how pups are treated around the globe, using a range of metrics to find where in the world it’s best to be a dog.

From the number of dog-friendly hotels and vets, to the Animal Protection Index rating and animal rights legislation, the numbers have been crunched to come up with a Dog-Friendly Country Index for 2022.

Here are the top 10 best countries in the world to be a dog.

1 . Italy Italy is the best place in the world for dogs - rating particularly highly for the large number of dog-friendly hotels. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . France Taking the bronze medal for dog friendliness, France scores highly across the board. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . New Zealand New Zealand just misses out on top spot, with the most vets per million population of anywhere in the world. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . UK The UK with its nation of dog lovers takes 4th spot. Like all the countries that made the top 10, the UK has animal rights laws. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales