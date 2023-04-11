All Sections
How much do you know about the cute Papillon breed of dog?

Best Papillon Dog Facts: Here are 10 interesting facts you should know about the loving Papillon dog 🐕

They are a familiar sight in the UK’s parks, but how much do you really know about the cute and adorable dog breed the Papillon?

By David Hepburn
Published 19th Oct 2021, 11:31 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 10:16 BST

The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Papillon – they are a popular breed in the UK and have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the Papillon.

Legend has it that Marie Antoinette walked to the guillotine with her beloved Papillon under her arm. It's said that the dog was pardoned for any crimes related to being associated with the former queen and spent the rest of its life in comfort.

Legend has it that Marie Antoinette walked to the guillotine with her beloved Papillon under her arm. It's said that the dog was pardoned for any crimes related to being associated with the former queen and spent the rest of its life in comfort.

The Papillion is a type of Spaniel. The breed's ancestors were called Dwarf Spaniels and were used as companion dogs, and for catching rats and other vermin.

The Papillion is a type of Spaniel. The breed's ancestors were called Dwarf Spaniels and were used as companion dogs, and for catching rats and other vermin.

Papillons come in a huge variety of colours - with combinations of black, brown, red, lemon, sable, white and tan. In order to be classed as a Papillon though, there must be at least some white in the dog's coat.

Papillons come in a huge variety of colours - with combinations of black, brown, red, lemon, sable, white and tan. In order to be classed as a Papillon though, there must be at least some white in the dog's coat.

Most people know that the Papillon's name comes from the French for butterfly - on account of it's distinctive wing-like fringed ears. Less well known is that a Papillon with dropped ears is called a Phalene - French for moth.

Most people know that the Papillon's name comes from the French for butterfly - on account of it's distinctive wing-like fringed ears. Less well known is that a Papillon with dropped ears is called a Phalene - French for moth.

