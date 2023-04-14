All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
21 hours ago John Mayer is bringing solo acoustic tour to UK - tickets & dates
3 hours ago Take That rumoured to reunite for King’s coronation
4 hours ago Aldi & M&S revive Twitter feud
4 hours ago Scientists fear Dengue fever outbreak after British woman infected
5 hours ago Body found in search for missing woman who vanished during dog walk
19 hours ago Drake Bell: Nickelodeon star ‘is safe’ after police appeal for help
Some dog breeds fit right in to an office environment.Some dog breeds fit right in to an office environment.
Some dog breeds fit right in to an office environment.

Best Office Dogs: These are the 13 breeds of adorable dog that will be welcome at work - including the loving Labrador Retriever 🐕

Both dog ownership and home working has rocketed over the last few years – but if you have to go into the office then these are the breeds that are perfect workmates.

By David Hepburn
Published 29th Sep 2022, 10:38 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 10:29 BST

Many of us welcomed new puppies to our families over the last two years, as the Kennel Club have seen dog ownership reach record levels post-pandemic.

The Covid crisis has also seen many people start working from home – making it easier to look after a four-legged friend.

For those who do need to go into the office, many workplaces have now become more pet-friendly to accomodate their employees’ pups.

For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

And the UK Kennel Club have some insightful research on why you should take a dog to the office, with 70 per cent of people sayingthat dogs alleviate stress in the workplace, 67 per cent of people saying that dogs make the atmosphere more friendly, and 51 per cent of people saying that dogs improve morale and job satisfaction.

But not all dog breeds make the perfect office mate – with the range of attributes required to be more of a help than a hindrance.

WIth this in mind, natural dog food brand Barking Heads’ dog behaviourist Adem Fehmi has come up with the best dogs to bring into work with you.

Here’s his top 13.

Read more:

Less Loving Dogs: These are the 10 least affectionate breeds of adorable dog that may turn down cuddles - including the Scottish Terrier

10 of the noisiest breeds of dog that are adorable but likely to bark and how

Here are the 13 rarest breeds of dog in the UK

Here are the 13 most popular breeds of cute and adorable dog in the UK

Dog treats UK 2021: treats to entertain your puppy or dog, including food and fun toys to play with

Weighing up to 180 pounds, Great Danes might not seem an obvious choice for the office. But, despite their enormous size, they’re actually known for being quiet and gentle. Ideal, then, if your day is chock-full of meetings and calls – providing you have plenty of space for them to lounge around!

1. Great Dane

Weighing up to 180 pounds, Great Danes might not seem an obvious choice for the office. But, despite their enormous size, they’re actually known for being quiet and gentle. Ideal, then, if your day is chock-full of meetings and calls – providing you have plenty of space for them to lounge around! Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
English cocker spaniels are incredibly friendly, with a well-deserved reputation for being affectionate and sociable. Worth keeping in mind, that they are a breed which needs plenty of exercise. So, if you’re taking yours to the office, make sure to take them out a few times during the day, and have a long walk before arriving.

2. Cocker Spaniel

English cocker spaniels are incredibly friendly, with a well-deserved reputation for being affectionate and sociable. Worth keeping in mind, that they are a breed which needs plenty of exercise. So, if you’re taking yours to the office, make sure to take them out a few times during the day, and have a long walk before arriving. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
While Vizslas are large and energetic, they’re also friendly, affectionate and – crucially, for an office environment – quiet. They tick so many different boxes, they’ll be a sure-fire hit with your colleagues.

3. Vizsla

While Vizslas are large and energetic, they’re also friendly, affectionate and – crucially, for an office environment – quiet. They tick so many different boxes, they’ll be a sure-fire hit with your colleagues. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Schnauzers are another breed that can be very independent, making them a great choice for the office. That said, they may become quite vocal when bored, so you must ensure to pay them some attention throughout the day. Enrichment toys can also be a great solution to keeping your furry friend busy whilst you are heads-down. Small enough to fit under a desk, but tenacious and loyal, mini schnauzers can make a particularly good office pal.

4. Miniature Schnauzer

Schnauzers are another breed that can be very independent, making them a great choice for the office. That said, they may become quite vocal when bored, so you must ensure to pay them some attention throughout the day. Enrichment toys can also be a great solution to keeping your furry friend busy whilst you are heads-down. Small enough to fit under a desk, but tenacious and loyal, mini schnauzers can make a particularly good office pal. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Facebook