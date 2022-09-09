News you can trust since 1817
Which name will you give to your stunning girl cat? Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Best Girl Cat Names: Here are the 10 most popular names to call your cute pet cats 🐱

Here are 10 of the most popular names for snuggly girl cats in 2022.

By Graham Falk
Friday, 9th September 2022, 11:01 am

They love Dreamies and 16 hour snoozes yet they continue to be adored by many households across the world – cats are simply great animals.

Pet ownership has soared over the past couple of years, with admitting once they have were in the company of these adorable creatures, it was virtually impossible not be obsessed!

It is reported that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

However, if you’re welcoming a new kitty cat to your home and struggling for a name, here are 10 of the world’s most popular girl cat names in the year 2022, according to popular cat website supakit.

1. Luna

The most popular name for a girl cat in 2022 is Luna, which translates as 'moon' in Italian.

2. Loki

Loki is a unisex name that origin came from Norway - loosely translating as 'The God of Mischief'. Uh oh.

3. Nala

The name Nala has Arabic and African origin. However, the African translation is perhaps best used for kitty's, meaning queen, lion or successful woman.

4. Coco

Coco is a popular name that has developed in America.

