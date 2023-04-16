All Sections
Here are 10 names that are the most popular for female cat breeds. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Best Girl Cat Names: 10 adorable names for cute female kittens

These are 10 of the most cute and best names for a girl cat in 2023

By Graham Falk
Published 7th Jun 2022, 10:00 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2023, 09:19 BST

Have you welcomed a gorgeous new kitty cat into your home, or are you about to welcome one? Choosing a name for your pet can always be difficult, with so many loving, cute cat names to choose from, picking the most suitable name can be tough.

It is reported that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

However, if you’re welcoming a new kitty cat to your home and struggling for a name, here are 10 of the world’s most popular girl cat names in the year 2022, according to popular cat website supakit.

Following the popularity of the Buffy The Vampie Slayer character, the name Willow has grown immeasurably over the last few decades.

1. Willow

Following the popularity of the Buffy The Vampie Slayer character, the name Willow has grown immeasurably over the last few decades. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

The name Molly has Irish origin, meaning 'star of the sea'. But did you know the name has been in use since the late Middle Ages?

2. Molly

The name Molly has Irish origin, meaning 'star of the sea'. But did you know the name has been in use since the late Middle Ages? Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Coco is a popular name that has developed in America.

3. Coco

Coco is a popular name that has developed in America. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

The name Nala has Arabic and African origin. However, the African translation is perhaps best used for kitty's, meaning queen, lion or successful woman.

4. Nala

The name Nala has Arabic and African origin. However, the African translation is perhaps best used for kitty's, meaning queen, lion or successful woman. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

