These are 10 stunning cats and adorable kittens that are likely to make perfect companions for older owners.

As one of the most independent animals on the planet, people often mistake cats for being unloving and moody – but it couldn’t be further from the truth!

Some of the most friendly creatures on the planet, there are a number of beautiful cat breeds that are affectionate, friendly and loving and perfect for elderly owners who are looking for a companion.

Did you know, cats are so popular owners can sometimes be so in love with these gorgeous creatures that they get another? The reports say the average cat owner is normally known to have two kitty cat pals!

And while their personalities are all completely different and their needs are all individual, there are some that just fit perfectly for homes with senior family members due to their nature.

Here are 10 of the best cat breeds for elderly owners.

1 . Snowshoe A modern breed of cat, the Snowshoe is a hybrid of the Siamese and American Shorthair and requires a moderate level of care in comparison to other breeds. Their four paws are a striking white colour - hence their name - and bond easily with their owner. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

2 . American Shorthair The American Shorthair breed is independent and requires low maintenance, despite being a cat who enjoys play. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

3 . American Wirehair This cuddly cat breed is a gorgeous medium size breed with a stunning coat that is seen as hypoallergenic due to it shedding less than most cat breeds. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

4 . Bombay The beautiful Bombay cat breed does love to be affectionate and is able to bond with whole households with ease. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

