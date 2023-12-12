Here are the best cat breeds for those who suffer from allergies to cat hair.

Thank fully, there are number of perfect cats for you that don’t shed much hair and are known as hypoallergenic cats ideal for those with allergies.

However if you are looking to add a pet to your household, it is understandable that you may want a kitty that shed the least amount – especially if your household requires a hypoallergenic animal.

And why the Sphynx cat breed may be the most obvious to go for, there are actually a number of other gorgeous cat breeds that shed little hair – and not all of them are bald.

So, if you’re looking for a cat won’t shed much fur, here are 10 cat breeds that might be right up your street..

1 . British Shorthair Despite its big, fluffy coat, the British Shorthair actually sheds very little hair meaning you can have that adorable fuzzy little kitty without the worry of too much hair around the home. What a stunner.

2 . Siberian While its long and beautiful coat may not indicate it, Siberian cat breed actually shed less hair than many other breeds and are known to be hypoallergenic The Siberian is also powerfully built with strong hind legs.

3 . Bengal The beautiful Bengal cat breed has one of the most stunning coats in the world, however, they are known to shed far less hair than other breeds. Bengal cats tend to be medium to large in size.

4 . Bambino This Sphynx and Munchkin cross breed is another that sheds very little hair. This is also a relatively new breed of cat having only been around approximately 2005. They are an affectionate and active breed though they tend not to be overly energetic.