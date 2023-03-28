All Sections
Best Cat Names 2023: Here are 10 of the most adorable names for female kittens

Here are 10 super cute cat names which are the most popular for female cats in the year 2023.

By Graham Falk
Published 7th Jun 2022, 10:00 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 14:42 BST

Have you welcomed a gorgeous new kitty cat into your home, or are you about to welcome one? Choosing a name for your pet can always be difficult, with so many loving, cute cat names to choose from, picking the most suitable name can be tough.

It is reported that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

However, if you’re welcoming a new kitty cat to your home and struggling for a name, here are 10 of the world’s most popular girl cat names in the year 2022, according to popular cat website supakit.

Named after the popular snowy, white flower, Lily is often thought to mean purity and innocence due to its loose connections to the Bible character of Mary.

1. Lily

Following the popularity of the Buffy The Vampie Slayer character, the name Willow has grown immeasurably over the last few decades.

2. Willow

The name Nala has Arabic and African origin. However, the African translation is perhaps best used for kitty's, meaning queen, lion or successful woman.

3. Nala

Coco is a popular name that has developed in America.

4. Coco

