These 10 cats names are perfect for male cats and kittens. Cr: Getty Images/Getty Images

Best Cat Name: Here 10 of the most popular cat names for a cute kitten or cat - including Merlin

Need a new name for your cute pet cat? Here are the 10 most popular names for cats in the UK 2023.

By Graham Falk
Published 9th Jun 2022, 13:55 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2023, 09:52 BST

Are you about to welcome a new rescue cat or kitten into your home? Then one of the most important parts of the process is getting the perfect name.

A name that suits your adorable new pal is key to welcoming your new little man into your home.

It is reported that the average cat owner actually owns a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

Here are 10 of the world’s most popular male cat names in the year 2022, according to popular cat website supakit.

The name Milo have increased in popularity with cat owners. Milo is likely derived from multiple sources. In Slavic languages, the root mil- means “dear” or “beloved."

1. Milo

The name Milo have increased in popularity with cat owners. Milo is likely derived from multiple sources. In Slavic languages, the root mil- means “dear” or “beloved." Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Leo is a Hebrew name which translates as brave and/or lion. Or maybe people just really like the actor!

2. Leo

Leo is a Hebrew name which translates as brave and/or lion. Or maybe people just really like the actor! Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Loki is a unisex name that originates from Norway - loosely translating as 'The God of Mischief'. Uh oh.

3. Loki

Loki is a unisex name that originates from Norway - loosely translating as 'The God of Mischief'. Uh oh. Photo: NW

A gender neutral name, though it does translate from German as "free man." It is derived from the Germanic word karal, which translates to “free man” or kerle, meaning “warrior.”

4. Charlie

A gender neutral name, though it does translate from German as "free man." It is derived from the Germanic word karal, which translates to “free man” or kerle, meaning “warrior.” Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

