Best Cat Breeds For Dogs: 9 of the friendliest cat breeds for homes with dogs
These 9 cat breeds will be the best for home that already have a dog.
If you’re looking to add a rescue cat or bring a new cute kitten into your home, it can be difficult deciding with is the best breed – and most importantly – the best personality for a home that already has a dog.
Reports even say that the average cat owner actually owns a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.
It is said all cats are beautiful, and while that is true, you may be nervous introducing a new cat to your household if a dog is already in the home. if you are looking for a cat that will be energetic, playful and loving all at the same time, these 10 breeds of cat may just be your best bet.
So, if you are looking to add a new furry friend to your household, but want to ensure they can adapt to a dog, then these breeds are reported to be the best at mixing with canines according to LifeTimePetCover.co.uk.*
*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat do have their own personality and individual needs, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home – especially when a dog or another animal is involved. Please do check that your dog, and the cat you are adopting, are suitable for homes with dogs.