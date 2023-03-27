All Sections
These are the 10 best cat breeds for homes with children. Credit: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Best cat breed for children 2023: The 10 best breeds of cat for homes with small children

These are 10 of the most friendly breeds of loving cats perfect for homes with kids.

By Graham Falk
Published 27th Mar 2023, 09:00 BST

Play time before settling on the couch with their owners and offering loving head boops is as much a cats' nature as a 16 hour snooze – so it is easy to see why cats and kittens are adored by many households across the world.

It is reported that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

Pet ownership has continued to soar over the past couple of years, with many owners admitting once they have were in the company of these adorable creatures, it was virtually impossible not be obsessed!

So, if you’re looking to welcome a new kitty cat to your home, but are unsure which breeds best suit small children, here are 10 of the world’s best cat breed for homes with kids*

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat do have their own personality and individual needs, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

The Birman breed is very curious, but also gentle and easy going. For households with children, this breed makes a perfect companion due to its playful, yet calm and gentle, nature.

1. Birman

The Birman breed is very curious, but also gentle and easy going. For households with children, this breed makes a perfect companion due to its playful, yet calm and gentle, nature. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

The Maine Coon is well-natured, gentle and a tolerant breed which can easily adapt to the needs of others, such as children.

2. Maine Coon

The Maine Coon is well-natured, gentle and a tolerant breed which can easily adapt to the needs of others, such as children. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

An Abyssinian is very loyal and often people-orientated. They are playful, and are often very good for households with other pets and/or children.

3. Abyssinian

An Abyssinian is very loyal and often people-orientated. They are playful, and are often very good for households with other pets and/or children. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

The Himalayan breed are one of the most loving and affectionate breeds in the world, so make wonderful pets. They are typically great with children and will bond with them for life.

4. Himalayan

The Himalayan breed are one of the most loving and affectionate breeds in the world, so make wonderful pets. They are typically great with children and will bond with them for life. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

