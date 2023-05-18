Best Car Dogs: Here are the 10 breeds of adorable dog that cope best with long car journeys - including the loving Labrador Retriever 🐕
If you’re hoping to take your pet dog on regular long road trips then these are the breeds you should be considering.
If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged in the last couple of years.
But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.
There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.
Meanwhile, if you’re planning to spend a significant time of time in your car with your dog then there are certain breeds that have the right attributes to be a perfect passenger.
The Canine Car Report, conducted by car magazine Auto Trader, analysed advice from 25 pet specialists to discover which dog breed is most commonly named as the best backseat passenger.
Here’s what they found.
For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here
Read more:
Less Loving Dogs: These are the 10 least affectionate breeds of adorable dog that may turn down cuddles - including the Scottish Terrier
Here are 10 adorable native breeds of dog most at risk of extinction in the UK according to the Kennel Club
Here are the 10 worst and best breeds of adorable dog for first time owners - from Rottweiler to Labrador