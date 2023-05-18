If you’re hoping to take your pet dog on regular long road trips then these are the breeds you should be considering.

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged in the last couple of years.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Meanwhile, if you’re planning to spend a significant time of time in your car with your dog then there are certain breeds that have the right attributes to be a perfect passenger.

The Canine Car Report, conducted by car magazine Auto Trader, analysed advice from 25 pet specialists to discover which dog breed is most commonly named as the best backseat passenger.

Here’s what they found.

1 . Labrador Retriever Labradors came out as the best dog breed for car travel, being named as the most car-compatible breed by 22 canine experts. Famous for being extremely eager to please their owners and very easy to train, Labradors tend to be calm and fuss-free road trip companions.

2 . Maltese A total of 12 experts reckon that the tiny Maltese makes a perfect travel buddy.

3 . French Bulldog The French Bulldog has surged in popularity in recent years and is now challenging the Labrador for the title of Britain's top dog. There's no problem taking then on holiday either - they take car travel in their stride and are likely to sleep most of the way.

4 . Golden Retriever Following in third is the much bigger build of the Golden Retriever, a breed that shares a very similar temperament to that of the Labrador, tipped by 16 experts as being excellent car-travellers.

