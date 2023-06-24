Border Collie Names: These are the 10 most popular puppy names for the adorable Border Collie breed 🐕
Border Collies are a hugely popular pet – and you can see why! Fluffy coats and big beautiful eyes make for a dream dog. But what about naming your new canine pal?
A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes last year – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent – and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high. There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.
But even when you’ve settled on a type of dog, there’s still the tricky task of choosing a name. If you’ve opted for an adorable Border Collie then personalised gift site yappy.com can help – they’ve surveyed thousands of their customers to come up with the most popular names people choose for their loveable Border Collie.
Here are their top 10 Border Collie names.
