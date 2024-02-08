All Sections
Here are 10 breeds of cat bond well with other cat breeds. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro
Best Bonding Cats 2024: Here are 10 breeds of cute cat that mix well with other cats - including the stunning Russian Blue

Here are 10 breeds of cute cat that will likely get along with other cats in the household.
By Graham Falk
Published 7th Sep 2022, 14:12 GMT
Updated 8th Feb 2024, 12:59 GMT

Worshipped for hundreds of year by their owners, many will attest, once you have been around an adorable cuddly cat, it’s hard not to be obsessed by their furry little faces and bean toes!

Reports even say that the average cat owner actually owns a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

And, of course, all cats are beautiful, but if you’re looking to add an extra kitty to your household, you want to make sure they are happy, safe and get along with other cats in the household.

So, if you are looking to bring another cute kitty cat in your home, but want to ensure they can adapt to your other kitties already living with you, then these breeds are reported to be the best at mixing with other cats according to ExcitedCats.com.*

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat do have their own personality and individual needs, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home – especially when a dog or another animal is involved. Please do check that your dog, and the cat you are adopting, are suitable for homes with dogs.

This gorgeous breed of cat is very amicable and fearless, which means it is open to bonding with other cats in the home.

1. Japanese Bobtail

This gorgeous breed of cat is very amicable and fearless, which means it is open to bonding with other cats in the home.

Adorable to look at, the Devon Rex breed of cat is the type of breed to show huge amounts of affection to its owner - and other cats.

2. Devon Rex

Adorable to look at, the Devon Rex breed of cat is the type of breed to show huge amounts of affection to its owner - and other cats.

This placid cat breed will get along fine with other cats in most instances, and enjoys sitting on their owners lap.

3. Exotic Shorthair

This placid cat breed will get along fine with other cats in most instances, and enjoys sitting on their owners lap.

The ragdoll cat breed is one of the calmest breeds of cat around, making it open to being friendly with other cats in the home.

4. Ragdoll

The ragdoll cat breed is one of the calmest breeds of cat around, making it open to being friendly with other cats in the home.

