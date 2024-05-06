There are truly no two cats that are the same. However, certain breeds that show traits that could deem owners to see them as extra friendly or affectionate.

In truth, regardless of breed, cats are one of the most beautiful creatures on the planned and it is reportedly most cat owners actually own two cats!

Some cats love 16 house snoozes on your lap and others enjoy a good play with their toys, but it is reported that these 10 cat breeds are the most friendly and affection breeds you can welcome into your home.

1 . British Shorthair Fiercely loyal to their family and owners, the British Shorthair is a very friendly feline companion. Not exactly lap cats, they will still enjoy affection.

2 . Persian One of the more interactive cat breeds, the cute Persian breed is often a perfect companion for the whole household - even ones with other kitty cats!

3 . Siamese The chatty Siamese cat breed is one of the most social and friendly around. They love a good chat and will respond to affection.

4 . Ragdoll One of the most cuddley and affectionate cat breeds, the Ragdoll is another which thrives on the affection of its owner.