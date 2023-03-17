All Sections
Find out more about the beautiful Bengal cat: Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro
Bengal Cat Facts: Here are 10 interesting and fun facts about the beautiful Bengal cat breed

These are 10 of most the most interesting, fun and unknown facts about the cute and adorable Bengal cat breed.

By Graham Falk
Published 17th Mar 2023, 14:27 GMT

The beautiful Bengal cat breed is one of the most stunning and sweet cats you could ever wish to own, hence why so many of us are taking Bengals into your home.

A domesticated cat breed that was created using a hybrid of the Asian leopard cat, with domestic cats – an especially the spotted Egyptian Mau – the Bengal cat has a loving nature and makes the perfect pet for almost any household.

However, if you are considering bringing this gorgeous breed of cat into your home, here are 10 interesting and fun facts you may want to know about the Bengal cat breed.

Always alert, the Bengal cat has bundles of energy and are known to tell you when they want to play!

1. Bengal cats have tons of energy

Bengals love to interact with their owner and are known to be particularly social - if you have another kitty cat already, a Bengal would be a good second option in most cases as they thrive on company.

2. A Bengal cat is very social

They are easy to train breeds as a Bengal cat is very intelligent and one of the cleverest breeds on the planet.

3. Bengal cats are very smart

They look like leopards - and act like them in many ways! Bengal cats love to hunt as per the their instinct and are very keen on fish, so try to make sure your goldfish bowl is protected!

4. Bengal cats are natural hunters

