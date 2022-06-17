Independent, often fond of a snooze and adored by many households across the world, cats are an animal that continue to be loved the world over.
And once you’ve been in the company of these adorable creatures, it’s hard to understand why anyone wouldn’t be obsessed!
It is reported that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.
With each breed of cat completely unique, each kitty cat can come with their very own personality, ensuring each owner gets a unique experience of their loveable pet.
So, if you’re looking to add a new furry friend to your household, these are the most popular cat breeds worldwide, according to ExcitedCats.