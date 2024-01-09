3 . A long lineage

The exact origins of the Beagle are unknown but its ancestors are though to date as far back as the the 8th century with the St Hubert Hound, from which the Talbot Hound was then bred. This was in turn crossed with the Greyhound to create a faster hound in the 11th century. This was called the Southern Hound and is thought to be a forebear of the Beagle. Photo: Canva/Getty Images