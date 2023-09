If you are looking for a new puppy and want a four-legged friend that will be comfortable in water then there are certain breeds that you should leave off your wishlist.

Plenty of us decided to welcome new four-legged friends into our homes in the last couple of years โ€“ according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent โ€“ and post-lockdown demand for puppies remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so thereโ€™s plenty of thinking to do before you select your familyโ€™s latest addition.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our ScotsdogFacebook group here

Thereโ€™s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Corenโ€™s book โ€˜The Intelligence of Dogsโ€™ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One thing to consider is that some dogs just donโ€™t get on well with water due to a range of physical attributes which mean they are not designed for swimming.

So if you are looking for a water-loving mutt that will join you for wild swims or be comfortable by the sea or river, there are other breeds you should consider.

Here are the 10 breeds of dog that will never be great swimmers.

Read more

1 . French Bulldog What is the case with the Bulldog is usually also the case for their smaller cousin the French Bulldog - and that's true of their swimming prowess. As well as their flat faces, their barrel-shaped bodies and relatively short legs mean they'll not be leaping into the sea soon. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Basset Hound If ever there was a dog that doesn't look like it would be aquatic it would have to be the Basset Hound. Their large head, dense bone structure and short legs all count against them. Then there's also those adorable floppy ears that look beautiful but quickly become water logged. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Pug Another brachycephalic breed, the Pug actually quite likes splashing around in shallow water, but they can't cope with being out of their depth for long. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Boxer WIth their athletic figure and a thirst for adventure, you'd think that water wouldn't provide much of a problem for the Boxer. Even with these dogs though, the flat face is a huge issue - keeping their head above the water is such an effort that they tire quickly, with a high risk of drowning. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales