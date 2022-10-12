If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged since the start of the global pandemic.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Snoozing alongside your furry friend is many people’s idea of a perfect night’s sleep, but there are common downsides that come with sharing a bed with your dog.

From finding drool patches on your pillow, deafening snoring, and endless amounts of dog hair left between the sheets, having your pooch in the bed can sometimes not be the dream scenario you imagined.

To help those thinking of having their pup in the bed, luxury bed linen brand Secret Linen Store has published new research that revealed the worst dogs to share your sheets with.

Analysing factors such as levels of drooling, shedding, barking, energy and cross-referencing that with size, the research reveals which breeds you’re unlikley to have the best night’s sleep with.

Here’s what the resulting ‘pup all night’ scores indicated are the worst canine bedfellows for a peaceful night’s sleep.

1. Bernese Mountain Dog Bernese Mountain Dogs are officially the worst dog breeds to have in your bed, with their large size and high shedding levels being the main reasons why. These gentle giants have a lovely temperament, known for being affectionate and loyal, but if you have one in your bed you can expect to find lots of fur between the sheets, and perhaps a touch of drool and a high chance of barking.

2. Japanese Akita Another big breed - the Japanese Akitas - came second on the list. They are also known for being big shedders but also make for tricky bedfellows due to their barking and energetic tendencies.

3. Leonberger Leonbergers, large shaggy dogs with a gentle nature, make great pets but are less than ideal to nap with and are third on the list.

4. German Shepherd Naturally alert guard dogs, the German Shepherd is also a big shedder, and would be happier protecting you from outside the bedroom door rather than in your bed.