Research has shown which dog breeds are most likely to live to a ripe old age.

Average Dog Lifespans 2023: This is how long you can expect 18 of the most popular breeds of adorable dog to live for - from French Bulldog to loving Labrador 🐕

New research has revealed the dog breeds that are least likely to live long lives, and those that sadly are unlikely to be around for quite as long.
By David Hepburn
Published 2nd May 2022, 14:26 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 10:39 BST

The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent during the global pandemic.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

One of the terrible truths of dog ownership is that we are likely to outlive our adored pet, with the average dog living just over 11 years – but there's a fairly substantial gap between the breeds that live the longest and shortest lives.

New research published in the journal Scientific Reports has used the Royal Veterinary College’s Veterinary Companion Animal Surveillance System (VetCompass), a database holding information on over 2million animals, to work out the average life expectance of some of the UK’s most popular breeds of dog.

Researchers took a random sample of 30,563 dogs that died between January 1, 2016, and July 31, 2020, to come to their findings.

Here’s what they found.

The Jack Russell Terrier was the longest living breed that the study looked at - with an average age of 12.72 years.

1. Jack Russell Terrier

The Jack Russell Terrier was the longest living breed that the study looked at - with an average age of 12.72 years. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Small dogs tend to live longer than large dogs, so it's no surprise to see the tiny Yorkshire Terrier coming second in this list with an average lifespan of 12.54 years.

2. Yorkshire Terrier

Small dogs tend to live longer than large dogs, so it's no surprise to see the tiny Yorkshire Terrier coming second in this list with an average lifespan of 12.54 years. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

You can expect a lively Springer Spaniel to live around 11.92 years.

3. Springer Spaniel

You can expect a lively Springer Spaniel to live around 11.92 years. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The Border Collie is the world's most intelligent dog breed and also one of the most long lived - with an expected life of 12.10 years.

4. Border Collie

The Border Collie is the world's most intelligent dog breed and also one of the most long lived - with an expected life of 12.10 years. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

