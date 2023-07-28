Average Cat Lifespan: 10 of the most healthy breeds of stunning cat that live the longest - including the adorable Egyptian Mau
It is reported that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats? It is really no surprise that so many of these households become so easily obsessed with these beautiful animals.
And while it is indeed true – all cats are beautiful – if you are looking for a cat that is most likely to be with you for the longest time possible, then these 10 breeds of cat may well be worth adopting, according The Spruce Pets.
*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.