According to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent over the global pandemic.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition, as a huge number of us did during the pandemic.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Of course, while dogs make amazing pets, they also have a range of important jobs to carry out – from herding sheep to guiding blind and partially-sighted people about their daily lives.

They are also used by the armed forces to carry out crucial missions both during war and in peacetime.

They even have their own medal for bravery – the PDSA Dickin Medal is the highest award any animal can receive while serving in the military and was created during World War 2.

These are the 10 breeds that make the best military dogs.

1. German Shepherd German Shepherds have every attribute required of a military dog, making them the most popular choice for armies around the world. They are strong, agile, loyal, highly trainable and will stay calm in even the most hostile environment.

2. Belgian Malinois The Belgian Malinois have largely the same attributes as their German Shepherd cousins, but come in a slightly smaller package. The fact that they are more compact can be crucial for missions requiring animals to be parachuted into war zones, or access narrow passages.

3. Labrador Retriever The relaxed Labrador Retriever is another breed that can keep a cool head while all those around them are losing theirs. Their amazing sense of smell makes them the perfect canine soldier for sniffing out exposives.

4. Dobermann The Dobermann is a particularly popular choice for the US army, where they have earned the nickname 'the Devil Dog of the Marines' since first serving during Wold War 2. Their strenrth and athleticism makes them a great choice for a patrol dog.