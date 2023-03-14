Some pups find it difficult to adjust to being alone – a problem that will have beem amplified by many dogs having more human company over the pandemic.

Dog ownership has soared over the last three years according to the Kennel Club – 2021 in particular seeing record numbers of people opening up their home up to a new puppy.

There seems to be no letting up in the popularity of pups, as prices continue to rise as demand outstrips supply.

But now that Covid restrictions have come to an end, dog owners will be leaving their new pets at home more as they take advantage of rediscovered freedoms.

It might come as a shock to dogs that are used to their human friends staying in with them over lockdown, with some breeds likely to take it particularly hard.

Symptoms of the condition includue destructive behaviour, signs of stress, persistant howling or whining, and even stomach complaints.

Here are 10 of the breeds that are most susceptible to suffering from separation anxiety, according to the American Kennel Club - pups you should avoid if you intend to leave them for more than a couple of hours a day.

1 . Vizsla The Vizsla, a breed originally from Hungary, are known as the ultimate in 'velcro dogs' as they stick so closely to their owner's side. They hate being left alone for even a short while. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2 . Dalmation Another breed of 'velcro dog' the Dalmation shouldn't be left alone for more than two hours. If they suffer from separation anxiety you'll know because they'll destroy anything they can get their paws on. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3 . Cocker Spaniel The Cocker Spaniel makes a loving family pet but they are particularly prone to separation anxiety if all the members of their family leave the home at the same time. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

4 . Golden Retriever The most popular dog in the UK is also prone to loneliness - if your Lab is suddenly barking and chewing then you may need to spend more time with them. Photo: Canva/Getty Images