Allergy Cats 2023: 10 beautiful kittens and cat breeds best for people with allergies - including loving Peterbald cat breed

Here are 10 of the best breed of beautiful cats and kittens for those who suffer from animal allergies.

By Graham Falk
Published 15th Mar 2023, 16:44 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 11:06 BST

There is a reason that cats are one of the most adored creatures and have been part of domestic life for hundreds of years – they are amazing!

However if you are looking to add a pet to your household, it is understandable that you may want a kitty that shed the least amount – especially if your household requires a hypoallergenic animal.

And why the Sphynx cat breed may be the most obvious to go for, there are actually a number of other gorgeous cat breeds that shed little hair – and not all of them are bald.

So, if you’re looking for a cat won’t shed much fur, here are 10 cat breeds that might be right up your street..

Despite its big, fluffy coat, the British Shorthair actually sheds very little hair meaning you can have that adorable fuzzy little kitty without the worry of too much hair around the home.

1. British Shorthair

This Sphynx and Munchkin cross breed is another that sheds very little hair. This is also a relatively new breed of cat having only been around approximately 2005.

2. Bambino

While its long and beautiful coat may not indicate it, Siberian cat breed actually shed less hair than many other breeds and are known to be hypoallergenic.

3. Siberian

Despite its cute, shaggy fur the La Perm cat breed actually sheds far less hair than other, more popular cat breeds.

4. La Perm

