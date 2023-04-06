Here are 10 of the most cute cat breeds and beautiful kittens that shed the least amount of hair. Including the British Shorthair and the Siberian.

Worshipped the world over, cats are one of the most adored creatures and have been part of domestic life for hundreds of years.

However if you are looking to add a pet to your household, it is understandable that you may want a kitty that shed the least amount – especially if your household requires a hypoallergenic animal.

And why the Sphynx cat breed may be the most obvious to go for, there are actually a number of other gorgeous cat breeds that shed little hair – and not all of them are bald.

So, if you’re looking for a cat won’t shed much fur, here are 10 cat breeds that might be right up your street..

1 . Peterbald While a Peterbald cat breed can have variations in its coat length, they do not shed a great deal of it with many being completely bald. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

2 . Bambino This Sphynx and Munchkin cross breed is another that sheds very little hair. This is also a relatively new breed of cat having only been around approximately 2005. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

3 . La Perm Despite its cute, shaggy fur the La Perm cat breed actually sheds far less hair than other, more popular cat breeds. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

4 . Siberian While its long and beautiful coat may not indicate it, Siberian cat breed actually shed less hair than many other breeds and are known to be hypoallergenic. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales