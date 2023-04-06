All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
1 hour ago All the major financial changes happening in April - full list
29 minutes ago Balcony line-up for King Charles’ coronation confirmed - who’s in
33 minutes ago Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips announces she has given birth
35 minutes ago List shows top 10 burglary hotspots in the UK
54 minutes ago UK set to be hotter than Monaco during Easter weekend
1 hour ago How is Tesco Clubcard changing? What to be aware of
Here are 10 cats that shed the least amount of hair. Cr: Getty Images/Canva ProHere are 10 cats that shed the least amount of hair. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro
Here are 10 cats that shed the least amount of hair. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Allergy Cats: 10 cute cat breed that barely shed any hair and are hypoallergenic - including the Siberian

Here are 10 of the most cute cat breeds and beautiful kittens that shed the least amount of hair. Including the British Shorthair and the Siberian.

By Graham Falk
Published 15th Mar 2023, 16:44 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 12:39 BST

Worshipped the world over, cats are one of the most adored creatures and have been part of domestic life for hundreds of years.

However if you are looking to add a pet to your household, it is understandable that you may want a kitty that shed the least amount – especially if your household requires a hypoallergenic animal.

Friendly Cats: Here are the 10 happiest breeds of adorable cat certain to bring joy to your home - including the cute Ragdoll

Rare Cat Breeds 2023: Here are 10 of the most rare breeds of gorgeous kitty cat - including the cute Cornish Rex

And why the Sphynx cat breed may be the most obvious to go for, there are actually a number of other gorgeous cat breeds that shed little hair – and not all of them are bald.

So, if you’re looking for a cat won’t shed much fur, here are 10 cat breeds that might be right up your street..

World's Most Luxury Cat Breeds 2023: Here are 10 of the most expensive breeds of beautiful cat - including the cute American Curl

While a Peterbald cat breed can have variations in its coat length, they do not shed a great deal of it with many being completely bald.

1. Peterbald

While a Peterbald cat breed can have variations in its coat length, they do not shed a great deal of it with many being completely bald. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
This Sphynx and Munchkin cross breed is another that sheds very little hair. This is also a relatively new breed of cat having only been around approximately 2005.

2. Bambino

This Sphynx and Munchkin cross breed is another that sheds very little hair. This is also a relatively new breed of cat having only been around approximately 2005. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
Despite its cute, shaggy fur the La Perm cat breed actually sheds far less hair than other, more popular cat breeds.

3. La Perm

Despite its cute, shaggy fur the La Perm cat breed actually sheds far less hair than other, more popular cat breeds. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
While its long and beautiful coat may not indicate it, Siberian cat breed actually shed less hair than many other breeds and are known to be hypoallergenic.

4. Siberian

While its long and beautiful coat may not indicate it, Siberian cat breed actually shed less hair than many other breeds and are known to be hypoallergenic. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
CatsAmerican