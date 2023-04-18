Allegic Dogs: Here are 10 the breeds of adorable dog most likely to be allergic to food - including the loving Labrador Retriever 🐶
Prospective dog breed owners should be aware that their beloved pet may be predisposed to developing a range of allergies. Here are 10 breeds of lovable dog likely to develop allergies.
A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes in the last two years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent – and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.
There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.
There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.
Another thing to take into consideration is that some breeds are prone to developing allegies.
If you know that your particular dog is predisposed to a certain allergy then you can keep an eye out for telltale signs and seek treatment quickly.
Here are the 10 breeds of dog that are predisposed to developing allergies.
Read more
Dog IQ 2023: Here are officially the 10 most and least clever breeds of adorable dog - from Golden Retriever to Bulldog
Velcro Dogs 2022: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador
Dogs With Powerful Bites: These are the 11 breeds of adorable dog who have the strongest bite - including the strong Bulldog