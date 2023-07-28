All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
Terriers come in a wide range of shapes and sizes.Terriers come in a wide range of shapes and sizes.
Terriers come in a wide range of shapes and sizes.

All The Terriers: Here are all 33 breeds of adorable terrier recognised by the UK Kennel Club - including the loving Scottish Terrier 🐕

Friendly and playful, terriers can make great family pets – although be aware that they have plenty of energy.
By David Hepburn
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 16:19 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 09:47 BST

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged in the last couple of years.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Terrier are a type of dog that are hugely popular in the UK, perfect for people who have active lifestyles (they need plenty of exercise).

The UK Kennel Club recognises over 30 breeds of these canine characters – issuing Kennel Club Pedigree Certificates to pups that make the grade.

Here are all 33 – and how they got their names.

Read more:

Less Loving Dogs: These are the 10 least affectionate breeds of adorable dog that may turn down cuddles - including the Scottish Terrier

Here are the 10 most expensive breeds of adorable dog since lockdown sent prices soaring

These are 10 of the best breeds for the more elderly dog owner

These are the 10 of the most popular poodle crossbreed designer dogs

Here are 10 adorable native breeds of dog most at risk of extinction in the UK according to the Kennel Club

Developed in Australia from a mix of the Australian Terrier and the Yorkshire Terrier, the Australian Silky Terrier was originally called the Sydney Silky.

1. Australian Silky Terrier

Developed in Australia from a mix of the Australian Terrier and the Yorkshire Terrier, the Australian Silky Terrier was originally called the Sydney Silky. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Known at the 'King of Terriers' as it is the largest breed of terrier, the Airedale Terrier was first bred in the valley around the River Aire, in the West Riding of Yorkshire. It was originally used as a farm and hunting dog.

2. Airedale Terrier

Known at the 'King of Terriers' as it is the largest breed of terrier, the Airedale Terrier was first bred in the valley around the River Aire, in the West Riding of Yorkshire. It was originally used as a farm and hunting dog. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Developed in Australia in the early 19th century, the Australian Terrier was first bred from rough coated terriers imported from Great Britain. They were kept to eradicate mice and rats.

3. Australian Terrier

Developed in Australia in the early 19th century, the Australian Terrier was first bred from rough coated terriers imported from Great Britain. They were kept to eradicate mice and rats. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Named after the border between England and Scotland where they were first bred, the Border Terrier was first recognised by the UK Kennel Club in 1920. They were originally used to hunt foxes.

4. Border Terrier

Named after the border between England and Scotland where they were first bred, the Border Terrier was first recognised by the UK Kennel Club in 1920. They were originally used to hunt foxes. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 9
Related topics:Facebook