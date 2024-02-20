All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Terriers come in a wide range of shapes and sizes.Terriers come in a wide range of shapes and sizes.
Terriers come in a wide range of shapes and sizes.

All The Terriers: Here are all 33 breeds of adorable terrier dog recognised by the UK Kennel Club - from Staffy to Jack Russell 🐶

Friendly and playful, terriers can make great pets – although be aware that they have plenty of energy.
By David Hepburn
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 16:19 GMT
Updated 20th Feb 2024, 09:13 GMT

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies has surged to record levels.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Terrier are a type of dog that are hugely popular in the UK, perfect for people who have active lifestyles (they need plenty of exercise).

The UK Kennel Club recognises over 30 breeds of these canine characters – issuing Kennel Club Pedigree Certificates to pups that make the grade.

Here are all 33 – and how they got their names.

For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Read more:

Less Loving Dogs: These are the 10 least affectionate breeds of adorable dog that may turn down cuddles - including the Scottish Terrier

Here are the 10 most expensive breeds of adorable dog since lockdown sent prices soaring

These are 10 of the best breeds for the more elderly dog owner

These are the 10 of the most popular poodle crossbreed designer dogs

Here are 10 adorable native breeds of dog most at risk of extinction in the UK according to the Kennel Club

Known at the 'King of Terriers' as it is the largest breed of terrier, the Airedale Terrier was first bred in the valley around the River Aire, in the West Riding of Yorkshire. It was originally used as a farm and hunting dog.

1. Airedale Terrier

Known at the 'King of Terriers' as it is the largest breed of terrier, the Airedale Terrier was first bred in the valley around the River Aire, in the West Riding of Yorkshire. It was originally used as a farm and hunting dog. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Named after the North East England mining town of Bedlinton, the Bedlington Terrier was originally known as the Rodbury Terrier and dates back as far as the 18th century. Initially used to hunt, they have also been used in dog racing and other sports.

2. Bedlington Terrier

Named after the North East England mining town of Bedlinton, the Bedlington Terrier was originally known as the Rodbury Terrier and dates back as far as the 18th century. Initially used to hunt, they have also been used in dog racing and other sports. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Developed in Australia from a mix of the Australian Terrier and the Yorkshire Terrier, the Australian Silky Terrier was originally called the Sydney Silky.

3. Australian Silky Terrier

Developed in Australia from a mix of the Australian Terrier and the Yorkshire Terrier, the Australian Silky Terrier was originally called the Sydney Silky. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Named after the border between England and Scotland where they were first bred, the Border Terrier was first recognised by the UK Kennel Club in 1920. They were originally used to hunt foxes.

4. Border Terrier

Named after the border between England and Scotland where they were first bred, the Border Terrier was first recognised by the UK Kennel Club in 1920. They were originally used to hunt foxes. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page