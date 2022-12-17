Here are the dog breeds that are small enough to fit into a handbag – and those that are the gentle giants of the canine world.

Plenty of us decided to welcome new four-legged friends into our homes in the last couple of years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent – and post-lockdown demand for puppies remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt. One thing worth considering before making a decision is that certain breeds of dog suit different lifestyles – particularly when it comes to size.

If you lead an active life and have a house with a garden then a large dog may be your best option, while if you are less sporty and live in an apartment a small pooch may be a better choice.So, here are the 10 largest and smallest breeds of dog.

Read more

1. Englsih Mastiff The English Mastiff is officially the largest dog in the world. According to the Guiness Book of Records - a dog called Zorba weighed in at 142.7 kg and stood 27 inches high in 1981. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Saint Bernard Originally bred to resue people in the Alps, the Saint Bernard is big enough and strong enough to trek through deep snow for miles. Weighing in at up to 91kg they are loyal and make great guard dogs. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Great Dane The majestic Great Dane may not quite be the largest dog in the world but it is the tallest. The Guinness Book of Records include a Great Dane called Zeus who stood an amazing 44 inches from the ground. They may be huge but are known for being loving and playful. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Neopolitan Mastiff Weighing in at up to 70kg, Neopolitan Mastiffs are Italian gentle giants that are known for loving their families unconditionally, but can be wary of strangers. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales