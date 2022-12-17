News you can trust since 1817
They are famously brave and loyal, but how much do you know about the distinctive and distinguished Akita?

Akita Facts 2022: These are 10 amazing dog facts you need to know about the proud Akita 🐶

They’re one of the most distinctive breeds of dog, but how much do you know about the courageous Akita?

By David Hepburn
4 minutes ago

The last couple of years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership soar.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup. Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears on prospective owner’s canine wishlists is the Akita – a breed that can be willful but are alert, courageous, and fiercely loyal to their family. Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.

1. What's in a name

The Akita gets its name from the area of Japan from which it originated - the snowy mountainous lands of Odate, in the Akita Prefecture.

2. One breed or two?

There are two distinct varieties of Akita, namely the Akita Inu (or Japanaese Akita) and the American Akita (or simply Akita). There is some debate as to whether they should be considered different breeds - the American Kennel Club say they aren't, while the UK Kennel Club says they are. They have broadly similar characteristics, but the American variety comes in a broader range of colours.

3. A symbol of health

In their Japanese homeland, the Akita is a symbol of good health, happiness, and longevity. A small Akita charm or statue is often given as a 'get well soon' gift, or to new parents to wish their baby good health in the future.

4. Clean as a cat

The Akita is one of the world's cleanest breeds of dog - taking an almost obsessive interest in keeping their coat immaculate at all times, similar to a cat.

