Afghan Hound Trivia 2022: Here are 10 fascinating facts about the loving Afghan Hound dog🐕
Afghan hounds are one of the most elegant breeds of dog, but how much do you know about the stunning Afghan Hound?
Since the the pandemic of 2020, more of us than ever have welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, with the Kennel Club reporting soaring dog ownership.
But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.
Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.
There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.
One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Afghan Hound – they are one of the most beautiful breeds and can make loving pets.
Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about Afghans.
Read more:
Labrador Retriever Names 2022: Here are the 10 most popular dog names in the world for adorable Labrador puppies