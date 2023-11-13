These pups will never turn down a snuggle or cuddle and should always make you feel loved.

If you’ve been thinking about getting a puppy then you’re not alone – the Kennel Club says the number of people welcoming new dogs into their homes has soared to record levels.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

However if you are simply looking for a dog that will be a loyal and loving pet, content to curl up with you on the sofa for the night, then there are certain breeds that you may want to put at the top of your canine wishlist.

Here are 10 of the most loving and affectionate breeds of dog, according to the American Kennel Club.

1 . Boxer They may occasionally look a little grumpy, but Boxers are known for making unusually deep and strong bonds with their family. It means that they demand more attention and affection than other dogs, but mirror it back tenfold. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2 . Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Every bit as loving as they look, the loyal and affectionate Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is another dog that will follow you around the house. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3 . Greyhound Primarily known for their speed, when Greyhounds aren't racing around the park they are lazy and cuddly couch potatoes with a gentle and affectionate nature that make them wonderful therapy dogs. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

4 . Golden Retriever Just like their Labrador cousins, the Golden Retriever lives to love humans - forming particularly strong and affectionate bonds with children. Photo: Canva/Getty Images