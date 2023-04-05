All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
19 hours ago Endeavour confirms WWE and UFC merger in multi-billion dollar deal
1 hour ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list
6 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
6 hours ago Hayfever warning as first ‘pollen bomb’ of the year hits UK
14 hours ago TBEV case confirmed in UK - what you need to know about new virus
18 hours ago Donald Trump: Ex-president pleads not guilty to 34 felony charges
What a cute little face, huh? Cr: Getty Images/Canva ProWhat a cute little face, huh? Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro
What a cute little face, huh? Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Affectionate Cats: 10 of the most loving kitten and cat breeds most likely to show you love - including the Maine Coon

These 10 affectionate cat breeds are the most likely to show their owner love.

By Graham Falk
Published 6th Jun 2022, 12:08 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 13:20 BST

There are little more satisfying moments in life than when a beautiful cat bonds with their owner and shows them love. Many say the dog is a man’s best friend but despite rumours they are not the most loving but owners will tell you quite the opposite!

Most Unhealthy Cat Breed 2023: 10 cute breeds of adorable cat sadly born with pre-existing conditions

It is actually reported the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

While cats are very independent in comparison to many domestic pets, they are still very affectionate animals that love a stroke and a ‘head boop.’

Most Affectionate Cat Breeds: Here are the 10 most friendly breeds of loving cat certain to bring joy to your home - including the cute Ragdoll

So, if you are looking to add a new furry friend to your household, these are reported the most affectionate cat breeds worldwide*, according to thesprucepets.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat do have their own personality and individual needs, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

Cat Breeds That Are Good With Dogs: 9 breeds of beautiful cat that mix well with loyal dogs

Low maintenance and loving, the Ragdoll breed of cat are know to follow humans from room to room.

1. Ragdoll

Low maintenance and loving, the Ragdoll breed of cat are know to follow humans from room to room. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
Syhnyx cats loe warmth due to their lack of fur, so are often seen enjoying a cosy up with their human counterparts.

2. Sphnyx

Syhnyx cats loe warmth due to their lack of fur, so are often seen enjoying a cosy up with their human counterparts. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
With their beautiful long coats, Persian breeds are very calm and composed, but still very affectionate.

3. Persian

With their beautiful long coats, Persian breeds are very calm and composed, but still very affectionate. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
The Maine Coon have links back to the Vikings and very often affectionate, with a love for all areas of your family.

4. Maine Coon

The Maine Coon have links back to the Vikings and very often affectionate, with a love for all areas of your family. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Cats