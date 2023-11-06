All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
These are 10 of the most popular crossbreed dogs.These are 10 of the most popular crossbreed dogs.
These are 10 of the most popular crossbreed dogs.

2023's Most Popular Dog Crosses: These the 10 top adorable dog crossbreeds in Britain - including the loving Labradoodle 🐕

With pup ownership soaring, here are the cross-breed dogs that are proving most popular with new owners.
By David Hepburn
Published 15th Jul 2021, 13:23 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 09:52 GMT

Many of us welcomed new four-legged family members over the last few years, as the UK Kennel Club saw dog ownership soar.

Many of the most sought-after dogs are pedigree, but crossbreeds have become increasingly popular in recent years, with several of the so-called ‘designer dogs’ commanding high puppy prices.

With wonderful portmanteux names, great personalities, and often boasting coats that shed very little hair, they can make the perfect family pets.

Here are 10 of the most popular and adorable crossbreed dogs.

For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

READ MORE:

Velcro Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador

Here are the 13 rarest breeds of dog in the UK

Here are the 12 most popular breeds of adorable dog in 2021 so far - and there's a new top dog

These are 10 adorable native breeds of dog most at risk of extinction in the UK according to the Kennel Club

10 breeds of adorable dog that are easy to train - no expensive obedience classes required

The Cockapoo is another crossbreed that has the Poodle's beautiful low-shedding coat, this time mixed with a playful Cocker Spaniel.

1. Cockapoo

The Cockapoo is another crossbreed that has the Poodle's beautiful low-shedding coat, this time mixed with a playful Cocker Spaniel. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
A cross of the UK's favourite dog, the Labrador Retriever, and the Poodle - the Labradoodle combines the former's wonderful personality with the latter's soft, hypoallergenic coat.

2. Labradoodle

A cross of the UK's favourite dog, the Labrador Retriever, and the Poodle - the Labradoodle combines the former's wonderful personality with the latter's soft, hypoallergenic coat. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Goldendoodle owners get the best of both worlds, with the lovable and playful nature of a Golden Retriever and the intelligence and hypoallergenic coat of a Poodle.

3. Goldendoodle

Goldendoodle owners get the best of both worlds, with the lovable and playful nature of a Golden Retriever and the intelligence and hypoallergenic coat of a Poodle. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
A cross between Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and a Bichon Frise, the Cavachon inherits the former's affectionate and loyal nature and the latter's diminutive size and low-shed coat.

4. Cavachon

A cross between Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and a Bichon Frise, the Cavachon inherits the former's affectionate and loyal nature and the latter's diminutive size and low-shed coat. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BritainFacebook