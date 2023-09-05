All Sections
Some pups simply aren't cut out to be guard dogs.

Guard Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog you better not trust to protect your family - including the loving Labrador Retriever 🐕

If you are looking to add a puppy to your family and want a pet that will protect your family and home – here are the breeds that are likely to be just too friendly to be up to the job. Here are some of the worst...
By David Hepburn
Published 9th Mar 2022, 10:27 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 23:00 BST

Plenty of us decided to welcome new four-legged friends into our homes in the last couple of years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent – and post-lockdown demand for puppies remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One thing worth considering before making a decision is that some breeds of dog can be very useful to protect your family and home, as well as being a great pets and companions.

Meanwhile, other types of canine are just no good at being guard dogs – lacking the territorialism, courage and alertness required.

Of course there are always exceptions, but in general these are the 10 breeds of dog you shouldn’t trust to guard your house.

The Basset Hound is one of the most sociable breeds of dog, well known for getting on with everybody. Unfortunately that includes complete strangers, such as potential intruders.

1. Bassett Hound

The Basset Hound is one of the most sociable breeds of dog, well known for getting on with everybody. Unfortunately that includes complete strangers, such as potential intruders. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Labrador Retrievers are the UK 's favourite breed of dog - partly due to their friendly disposition. This counts against them as a guard dog though, while their innate greed means that it tends to only take a couple of treats to get around them.

2. Labrador Retriever

Labrador Retrievers are the UK 's favourite breed of dog - partly due to their friendly disposition. This counts against them as a guard dog though, while their innate greed means that it tends to only take a couple of treats to get around them. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Pugs are easy to train because their sole aim is to please everybody they meet - even those they really shouldn't. Their love of a quiet life means they'll avoid drama at almost any cost.

3. Pug

Pugs are easy to train because their sole aim is to please everybody they meet - even those they really shouldn't. Their love of a quiet life means they'll avoid drama at almost any cost. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The Bloodhound has the best sense of smell in the canine world so could happily track down a burglar. Just don't ask them to stop the crime in the first place though - they'll welcome all and sundry into their home.

4. Bloodhound

The Bloodhound has the best sense of smell in the canine world so could happily track down a burglar. Just don't ask them to stop the crime in the first place though - they'll welcome all and sundry into their home. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

