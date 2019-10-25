Falkirk’s Sanam Tandoori set for Best Scottish Asian Restaurant glory

Falkirk’s award-winning Sanam Tandoori restaurant is one of just eight restaurants in the frame for the Best Asian Restaurant in Scotland award.

Staged as part of this year’s Asian Curry Awards, the prestigious contest in London covers the entire UK and features award categories including healthy eating, best newcomer and best vegetarian.

Asian Curry Awards chairman Yawar Khan.

However the Sanam is on the shortlist for a title which, should it win, will honour the restaurant with the accolade of being literally the best in the country.

The Callendar Road hot spot has previously won titles including Best Indian Restaurant in Scotland at the British Curry Awards, and at the Asian Curry Awards earlier in 2017.

Now the Falkirk team will find if they have struck gold again at a glittering awards ceremony to be staged at Grosvenor House in Mayfair on Sunday, November 17.

The popular restaurant is up against stiff competition, including Charcoals restaurant in Glasgow and Mother India’s Cafe in Edinburgh.

Asian Curry Awards chairman Yawar Khan said: “The demand for delicious, spicy food has never been greater - but competition is fierce and the industry faces many challenges, not the least of which is the uncertainty surrounding restaurateurs’ ability to recruit overseas workers post-Brexit.”

“These awards are designed to encourage our young people to embark on a career into the restaurant industry and recognise the efforts, creativity and skill of the pioneers who our driving standards ever higher.”

The Asian Curry Awards are organised by the Asian Catering Federation, which represents the nation’s 30,000 Asian and Oriental restaurants and takeaways.

They are billed as the only awards open to all cuisines from the entire Asian Continent, from Istanbul to the Phillipines.

The organisers claim: “Such is public interest in the recognition of the best restaurants, it is not unknown for winners to double weekly profits as new customers seek out the victors”.