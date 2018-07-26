Edinburgh's legacy of monuments to men questioned in new Royal Mile exhibition

A major new exhibition in the heart of the Royal Mile created to showcasing Edinburgh's world heritage site is to raise questions about the absence of women in the city's vast array of statues and monuments.

A short film, "High and Mighty", made for the new visitor centre attraction at the Tron Kirk features a series of young people questioning Edinburgh's legacy of honouring men instead of women.

The exhibition also highlights Edinburgh's controversial connections with the slave trade in the Caribbean and how it helped fuel the expansion of the city centre in the 18th and 19th century.

One of the most prominent landmarks on the Royal Mile since it was built in 1633, the Tron Kirk has fallen into decline since it was last used as a church in 1952.

It has been used sporadically as a tourist information centre, for markets and as a live music venue during the city's major festivals.

The Edinburgh World Heritage trust, which was awarded a lease from the city council to take over the running of the Tron Kirk earlier this year, is to lead efforts to carry out a multi-million pound overhaul of the building.

Edinburgh World Heritage director Adam Wilkinson said: "We are just scratching the surface in terms of the meaning and importance of World Heritage in Scotland, but it’s important we start raising awareness of these wonderful sites and having open and honest discussions about some of the issues.

"This is a first step in a longer-term plan for the Tron. The building itself is in a poor state, as people will see for themselves, but we are confident that over time we will be able to properly conserve and refurbish the Tron so that it becomes, once again, central to the life of the city."

Neil Gardiner, convener of the city council's planning committee, said: "Edinburgh’s heritage belongs to all our citizens.

"Our world heritage site is so important to Edinburgh – for cultural, social and economic reasons, and the more people who understand and engage with it, the better for its long term conservation."