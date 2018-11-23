Edinburgh's Hogmanay 2019: Everything you need to know

Edinburgh's Hogmanay kicks off in just over a month - here's everything you need to know about the end of year celebration.

When and where does the Torchlight Procession take place?

In recent years the Torchlight Procession has served as an opening ceremony of sorts for Edinburgh's world renowned New Year celebrations. This year the event takes place at 7pm on December 30.

The event has three starting points this year; St Giles Street, South Bridge and North Bridge and will culminate in a spectacular gathering at Holyrood Park, at which torchbearers will form the distinctive shape of Scotland.

14 wooden sculptures representing regions of Scotland and created by the nation's youth will also be set ablaze in a celebration of Scotland's Year of Young People.

Who is playing at the Concert in the Gardens?

The capital's garden party with a difference has boasted to-class talent from far and wide to celebrate previous Hogmanays.

And this year is no different with Glasgow Indie-rock legends Franz Ferdinand set to entertain revellers at this year's gig.

They will be supported by bands Metronomy and Free Love.

Tickets for the event cost between £65 and £75 - you can buy them here.

When does the Street Party kick off and who is playing?

The Street Part hosted by Johnnie Walker gets underway at £7.30pm on New Years Eve with stages set up on Castle Street, South St David Street and by Waverley Station.

With Gerry Cinnamon and DJ Judge Jules the standout acts performing this year.

Meute, Vistas, Elephant Sessions, Miracle Glass Company, Trendy Wendy and The Mac Twins will also be performing at the ticketed event.

Entry to the Street Party costs £31 and can be bought from edinburghshogmanay.com

Are there any Ceilidhs I can get involved with?

If you want to see the year off in style and enjoy a rousing rendition of Auld Lang Syne then there are a couple options.

The Ceilidh Under the Castle takes place in the West Street Gardens in the shadow of Edinburgh's most famous landmark, with several celebrated ceilidh bands taking part in the festivities. Tickets come in at £60.

Alternatively you can wait till New Year's Day and take part in the family-friendly First Footers Ceilidh at 12.30pm at McEwan's Hall. The event is free, but tickets must be ordered in advance.

Read more about the Ceilidh Under the Castle here and the First Footers Ceilidh here.

Anything for the kids?

Young ones can enjoy the festivities and still be tucked up in bed before the bells at the Bairns Afore event.

The family friendly event features massaoke, fireworks and ample room for the kids to run riot. The event runs from 4pm at the Princes Street Gardens - tickets cost from £8.50 and can be bought from edinburghshogmanay.com

Tiny dancers are also welcome to party at the Spiegeltent at Festival Square on December 30 and 31 with both events taking place from 1pm onwards. Tickets cost £10 and can be purchased at tickets.underbelly.co.uk

And what about New Years Day?

The notorious annual Loony Dook will take place from 12.30pm, with 'Dookers' welcome to march the length of South Queensferry High Street before diving into the Forth.

Alternatively you can take in some traditional Scottish music at the McEwan Hall with Capercaille set to play from 4.30pm. Later in the day Galician multi-instrumentalist Carlos Nunez will be hosting a concert also at McEwan Hall, with tickets available from £28.