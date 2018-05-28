Edinburgh Marathon 2018: Thousands take to Capital’s streets over weekend

THOUSANDS donned their running shoes – and some fancy dress – to take to the streets for the biggest ever Edinburgh Marathon Festival.

Around 35,000 runners from all over the world gathered at the weekend for two days of action which included new city-centre routes for the half marathon, team relay and full marathon events.

Kenyan Joel Kipkemboi Kiptoo set a new course record in yesterday’s marathon, finishing in 2 hours, 13 minutes and 33 seconds. He smashed the previous record by almost two minutes, set by fellow Kenyan Zachary Kihara back in 2005.

American Jeffrey Stein took second place in 2:21:21, followed by local favourite Michael Crawley in 2:24:43.

Kiptoo – who survived an ambush four years ago in his homeland that left two of his training partners dead – was one of two athletes taking part as part of the marathon’s Project Africa charity to bring in developing athletes that may not otherwise get the opportunity to take part in a race of such status.

The women’s race was dominated by fellow Project Africa athlete Caroline Jepchirchir, who led from the front with an eventual time of 2 hours, 47 minutes and 35 seconds.

Second place went to Edinburgh’s Shona McIntosh in 2:49:7, with Tracy Millmore from Stanley in third with 2:52:14.

Seven runners attempted a “hairy” which involves the grand slam of running a marathon, half marathon, 10km and 5km over the weekend.

One of them, Luca Basso from Edinburgh, ran for mental health charity SAMH in memory of his brother who committed suicide at a young age.

Scottish-born Outlander star Sam Heughan completed the marathon as part of a double challenge to raise funds for Cahonas Scotland, which fights against testicular cancer.”

Alice MacNab completed the Edinburgh Half Marathon for MS Society after being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in July 2017 when she partially lost her vision at just 19.

She said: “My vision never fully returned and I never know what the future means for me. I don’t know if in a year I will still be able to do the things I love such as skiing or going hill walking. I have learned now that life can be unfair, but don’t let it consume you.”

Michael Christoforou, 25, of Edinburgh AC comfortably claimed the top spot in Saturday’s 10km race with a time of 31 minutes and 37 seconds. Will Peppercorn clinched second place in 33 minutes and 13 seconds and Lorenzo Masi finished in third place with a time of 34 minutes and 8 seconds.

Marc Quipp, 18, took part in the 10km for Teenage Cancer Trust. In January he was told he had cancer and is currently receiving treatment at the Teenage Cancer Trust unit at the Western General Hospital.

Edinburgh Marathon Festival director Neil Kilgour said it had been “another incredible year”. “We are so proud to host a truly world-class running event in Scotland’s capital.”

Entries for the 2019 marathon are now open. a discount for everyone who registers before June 10.