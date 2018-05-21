Edinburgh Marathon 2018: full list of road closures

Have your say

The Edinburgh Marathon Festival rolls into town this weekend with races running on both the Saturday and Sunday - make sure you don't get caught out by road closures with this handy guide.

EDINBURGH CENTRAL

Roads closed from 19:30, May 25 to 16:00, May 26

Fully closed: Queen's Drive.

Roads closed from 06:00 to 16:00, May 26

Fully closed: Horse Wynd, Holyrood Park Road, Duke's Walk.

Roads closed from 06:30 to 10:00, May 26

Fully Closed: Old Church Lane.

Roads closed from 09:00 to 10:30, May 26

Partially closed: Duddingston Road West, Innocent Railway.

Roads closed from 18:00, May 26 to 13:00, May 27

Fully closed: Potterow, Chapel Street, Buccleuch Street, Charles Street, Hope Park Crescent, George Square Lane, Crichton Street, Marshall Street, West Nicholson Street, George Square, Buccleuch Place.

Partially closed: Buccleuch Terrace, Gifford Park, Boroughloch, Meadow Lane, West Crosscauseway, Windmill Street, Brighton Street.

Roads closed from 07:00 to 11:00, May 27

Fully closed: George IV Bridge, Victoria Street, Lawnmarket, Bank Street, North Bank Street, The Mound, Mound Place.

Partially closed: Forrest Hill, Bristo Port, Lauriston Place, Candlemaker Row, Chambers Street, West Bow, St Giles Street.

Roads closed from 10:30 to 19:00, May 27

Partially closed: Buccleuch Place.

Roads closed from 07:00 to 11:15, May 27

Fully closed: Cockburn Street, Waverley Bridge, Market Street, Jeffrey Street, Canongate, Horse Wynd, Hanover Street.

Partially closed: Holyrood Gait, Old Tolbooth Wynd, Brown's Close, New Street, Galloways Entry.

Roads closed from 07:00 to 11:30, May 27

Partially closed: Queen's Drive, Duke's Walk, Royal Park Terrace.

Roads closed from 05:00 to 11:15, May 27

Fully closed: Abbey Strand.

Partially closed: Abbeyhill.

EDINBURGH EAST

Roads closed from 07:00 to 11:30, May 27

Partially closed: Meadowbank Avenue, Queen’s Park Avenue, Parsons Green Terrace, Wolseley Crescent.

Roads closed from 07:00 to 11:45, May 27

Fully closed: Meadowbank Terrace, Restalrig Avenue, Craigentinny Avenue.

Partially closed: Restalrig Road South, Marionville Avenue, Loganlea Drive, Loganlea Avenue, Britwell Crescent, Stapeley Avenue, Fillyside Avenue, Fillyside Terrace, Fillyside Road, Nantwich Drive.

Roads closed from 08:10 to 09:35, May 27

Partially Closed: Craigentinny Road

Roads closed from 10:10 to 11:30, May 27

Partially Closed: Craigentinny Road

Roads closed from 08:15 to 09:35, May 27

Partially closed: Seafield Road, Seafield Road East

Roads closed from 07:00 to 12:00, May 27

Fully closed: Seafield Recycling Centre Road

Lane occupation from 03:00 to 11:00, May 27

London Road

PORTOBELLO

Roads closed from 05:00 to 13:30, May 27

Fully closed: Unnamed entrance west of New Street

Partially closed: Harbour Road

Roads closed from 07:00 to 12:00, May 27

Fully closed: King's Place

Partially closed: Eastfield Place, Booker Wholesale access road, Edinburgh Road, King's Road

Lane occupation from 05:00 to 12:00, May 27

Joppa Road

Lane occupation from 05:00 to 12:30, May 27

Musselburgh Road

Lane occupation from 05:00 to 13:00, May 27

Edinburgh Road

MUSSELBURGH

Roads closed from 05:00 to 13:30, May 27

Fully closed: Promenade, Links View, Goose Green Crescent, Downie Place, Ladywell, Eskdale Mews, Mountjoy Terrace, Mountjoy Crescent, James Street, Goose Green Road.

Partially closed: Bush Street, Caird's Row, Beach Lane, Links Avenue, Links Street, Esksdie West, Eskside East, Goose Green Avenue, Goose Green Place, New Street, Old Course Gate.

Roads closed from 05:00 to 14:30, May 27

Fully closed: Balcarres Road

Roads closed from 05:00 to 18:00, May 27

Partially closed: Millhill

Roads closed from 05:00 to 18:30, May 27

Fully closed: Linkfield Road, Beulah, Linkfield Court, Windsor Gardens, Craighall Terrace, Macbeth Moir Road, King Street, Wanless Court, Battlefield Drive, Almond Park

Partially closed: High Street, Ashgrove, Pinkie Road Service Road, Pinkie Terrace, Edenhall Road, Park Lane Rothesay Place, Grove Street, Lower Pinkie Road,

PRESTONPANS, COCKENZIE and PORT SETON

Roads closed from 05:00 to 17:00, May 27

Fully closed: Cockenzie High Street, Elcho Place, Wemyss Place, Viewforth, Seton Place, West Seaside, East Seaside, Salt Preston Place, Sir Walter Scott Pend, Unnamed Road to boat enclosure, Marshall Street, Barga Court, South Doors, School Lane, New Street, Hares Close, Gardiner's Close, Kay Gardens, Manse Lane, Unnamed entrance west of Cope Lane, Cope Lane, Barracks Street

Partially Closed: Links Road, News Street (Prestonpans), Ayres Wynd, Harlaw Hill, Pypers Wynd, Robertson Avenue, Fowler's Court, Nethershot Road, Whin Park Industrial Estate, West Lorimer Place, West Harbour Road, East Lorimer Place Lane, East Lorimer Place, Park Road, Fishers Road, The Promenade, Gosford Road, Links Court, Castle Terrace, Long Craigs, Inchview, Lidl Prestonpans Access Road, Unnamed road leading to Hawthorn Terrace.

Roads closed from 05:00 to 18:00, May 27

Fully closed: Prestonpans High Street, Cookies Wynd, Inchview North, Ormiston Place.

Partially closed: Edinburgh Road, Cockenzie Unnamed stretch of B1348 at Cockenzie Power Station, Prestongrange Road, The Pottery, Redburn Road North,

Roads closed from 05:00 to 18:30, May 27

Fully closed: Ravensheugh Road, Hope Place, Mayville Bank, Ravensheugh Crescent, Unnamed entrance to Drum-Mohr, Managers Brae, Levenhall Links Access Road, Prestongrange Mining Museum Access Road.

LONGNIDDRY

Roads closed from 05:00 to 17:00, May 27

Partially closed: B1348 (From east of Seton Sands Holiday Park entrance to Lyars Road), Dean Road, Lyars Road, A198 (From the junction with B1348 to the access to Greencraig)

Read more about traffic and parking disruption in your area at edinburghmarathon.com