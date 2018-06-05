Edinburgh cocktail bar named best in the UK

An Edinburgh cocktail bar has seen off stiff competition from around the UK to be named the best in the country.

Bramble on Queen Street was named the best in the UK at the Top 50 Cocktail Bars awards in Manchester last night.

Though the shortlist was dominated by London venues, the subterranean venue came out on top in a list that also featured Edinburgh bars the Devil's Advocate, Panda & Sons and Bar Tonic.

Hidden in plain sight

Bramble has long been regarded as one of the top venues in the capital, often mentioned in the same breath as the World's most renowned bars. Though centrally located, the venue is hard to come by if you aren't in the know.

Unassumingly located beneath a pawn shop on Queen Street, the cocktail bar is typically buzzing with revellers despite its shy exterior. The bar's interior is understated and devoid of gimmicks which plague other cocktail bars, with the bar's hardworking team instead letting their drinks do the talking.

The drinks menu is a pleasant balance of classic cocktails and new experimental concoctions. Popular recipes include Red Rum: a mix of aged rum, sloe gin, lemon and redcurrants, or the Golden Delicious Sour, a sharp blend of gin, absinthe, apple and ginger syrup.

Top 50 Cocktail Bars reserved particular praise for the bar's unpretentious vibe.

"Bramble is a gem that is well hidden among the streets of Scotland’s capital Edinburgh and is a popular haunt for bartenders, so you know it’s going to be good."

With its understated bare brick walls, leather armchairs and menus bound in old books, came onto the scene in 2006 with a bang, showing the UK what high-end creative cocktails should look like.

Best of the rest

The list was also punctuated with several other capital haunts including the Devil's Advocate of Advocate's Close which finished 18th on the list.

Speakeasy venue Panda & Sons meanwhile finished 22nd on the list, while Bar Tonic came in 40th. Aberdeen bar Orchid was the only other Scottish venue to feature in the prestigious list.

London venue Dandelryan finished in second place behind Bramble, while Milk Thistle of Bristol was the next highest ranked bar outside the UK finishing in sixth.

Something for everyone

The Top 50 Cocktail Bars is compiled by figures from across the industry including bartenders, managers and drink experts.

The awards' editor Nicholas Robinson revealed delight at the high placing of venues outside of London.

“It is refreshing to see bars outside London claiming high spots on the list and gaining the recognition they deserve.

“There is something on the list for everyone, showing that cocktail bars aren’t overpriced, pretentious venues where only those in the know can go.”

View the full list at top50cocktailbars.com