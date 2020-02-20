Edinburgh artist paints stunning Andrew Weatherall mural

A mural of the late Andrew Weatherall has appeared in the Capital.

The incredible portrait of the late DJ and producer, who passed away earlier this week, has been painted by Edinburgh-based artist Shona Hardie.

The 36-year-old completed the stunning tribute piece in London Road, Meadowbank, the morning after Andrew Weatherall's death on Monday.

"He was an amazing man," Shona said.

"I didn't know him personally, but he really brought people together.

"When I heard the news I felt this mural was something I had to do."

The incredible portrait of the late DJ and producer, who passed away earlier this week, has been painted by Edinburgh-based artist Shona Hardie picture: supplied

Andrew Weatherall: who was the Screamadelica producer who died of a pulmonary embolism?

The artist attended Andrew Weatherall's club nights in Edinburgh "A Love from out of Space" and is a fan of his work.

She said the portrait took her about four hours to complete using mostly spray paint.

Shona has since received an "overwhelming" response from other Weatherall fans who have admired her work of art.

Members of the Edinburgh Music Lovers Facebook page have commented saying it's the best work they've seen of Shona's and they hope it can be preserved.

You can follow Shona Hardie on Instagram.

READ MORE: Edinburgh banker bequeaths £12m fortune to arts and music

Andrew Weatherall, from Windsor died suddenly during the early hours of Monday morning, from a pulmonary embolism.

He was an icon for many music fans, rising to fame during the acid house era, he worked with artists including Primal Scream and New Order.

The producer's management team wrote: “We are deeply sorry to announce that Andrew Weatherall, the noted DJ and musician passed away in the early hours of this morning, Monday 17th February 2020, at Whipps Cross Hospital, London.

"The cause of death was a pulmonary embolism.

"He was being treated in hospital but unfortunately the blood clot reached his heart. His death was swift and peaceful.”

Tributes have poured in since his death.

Edinburgh author Irvine Welsh said: "Absolutely distraught to hear this terrible news. Andrew was a longtime friend, collaborator and one of most talented persons I’ve known. Also one of the nicest. Genius is an overworked term but I’m struggling to think of anything else that defines him."

Andrew Weatherall first rose to prominence in the late 1980s and early 90s for his experimental remixes of popular tracks, from New Order to Björk.

He found fame as the producer of primal Scream's seminal album Screamadelica, but ultimately shunned working with bands, claiming musicians are "quite a painful bunch to be around" in a 2016 interview with The Guardian.

In 2007 despite being active for 20 years, the producer released his first solo EP: The Bullet Catcher's Apprentice.

His first full-length album arrived two years later with A Pox on the Pioneers. The genre-defying album received muted praise, with Iain Moffat of Quietus saying: "new nuances appear on every listen, and, although it's the most song-based work of his career, there's some justice in it showing up on iTunes as "Unclassifiable"".

From 2016 to 2017 he released three more records Convenanza, Consolamentum and Qualia. In 2016 he launched annual festival, also named Convenanza, held at a castle in Carcassonne, France. Tickets for the 2020 festival are sold out.