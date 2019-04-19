Easter 2019 supermarket opening hours: Good Friday to bank holiday hours for Tesco, Asda, Lidl, Morrison’s, Sainsbury’s and Aldi

Have your say

Easter is here, with many people preparing to host friends and family over the weekend, last minute dashes to the supermarkets may be necessary.

Whether you’re planning on cooking a Sunday roast or picking up a basket of chocolate eggs, here are all the supermarket opening times you need to know.

When is Tesco open?

Tesco’s opening hours may vary for Easter Monday based on locations. As a whole, stores in England and Wales are expected to open between 9am and 6pm except Tesco Express stores, which will operate normal hours.

On Easter Sunday, In Scotland all stores will be open as usual.

All superstores and Metro stores will be shut in England, Wales and Northern Ireland however and only Express outlets will be open.

When is Morrisons open over Easter?

On Easter Monday, Morrisons stores opening times will vary across region.

The best way to locate your local store’s time is to use their store finder.

When is Sainsbury’s open?

Most Sainsbury’s Local stores will be open over Easter.

On bank holiday Monday, some stores are opening for shorter days while others will resume normal opening times.

Some stores in Scotland may be open on Easter Sunday double check with the store finder on their website. Sainsbury’s stores in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will be shut on Easter Sunday.

When is Asda open?

On Easter Monday stores will be open but they might operate on reduced hours.

On Easter Sunday, some Asda stores will be closed.

Like Tesco, opening times can vary from store to store, so using the store finder on their website is recommended.

When is Waitrose open over Easter?

The majority of Waitrose shops will be open from 8am to 7pm with some Little Waitrose stores opening at 7am and 9pm on Easter Monday.

When is Lidl open over Easter?

On bank holiday Monday stores will operate slightly reduced hours of 8am to 8pm.

Lidl reiterate the need to check individual stories using the store finder on their website, as regional store times may vary.

When is Aldi open over Easter?

For Easter Monday and Good Friday, many Aldi stores are open from 8am until 8pm.

Normal hours are set for Saturday from 9am to 10pm.

All Aldi stores will be shut on Easter Sunday however

