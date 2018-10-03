Dundee’s tribute to The Beano breaks visitor number record

Dundee has hosted the most popular comic exhibition ever held in the UK with its tribute to The Beano.

Bash Street’s Back at The McMenace has drawn more than 80,000 visitors since it opened in June to mark the 80th anniversary of the comic.

To celebrate the achievement, The Beano Studio has added new work, Minnie Lisa by Duh Vinci, a take on Da Vinci’s famous creation, to the exhibition.

It shows Minnie The Minx wearing an enigmatic smile and trademark stripy jumper.

The visitor figures to the museum, which changed its name from The McManus for the anniversary year, outstripped the 54,324 people who visited Comics Unmasked at the British Library in 2014.

Billy Gartley, Head of Cultural Services at Leisure & Culture Dundee, said: “Bash Street’s Back at the McMenace has been hugely popular since opening in June and has drawn audiences across the generations.

“Its appeal has reached Dundee and beyond, with half of our visitors from the city and half travelling from further afield.

“The exhibition has focussed on many elements of the Beano from design to production and our learning and engagement teams have ensured that visitors can immerse themselves in the Beano experience.

“With the opening of V&A Dundee, Tay Country is now even more of a distinct cultural tourism hotspot. I’m sure that visitors will love seeing the fabulous McMenace exhibition and help us reach that special 100,000 visitors.”

Visitor numbers also exceed notable exhibitions at The McManus. These include Ten Drawings by Leonardo da Vinci, Titian’s Diana and Actaeon and Roman Empire: Power and People.

All visitors to the McMenace between now and the closing date of October 21 can enter a prize draw.

The winner will be immortalised as a Beano character and introduced to the world on Beano.com.

All visitors have to do to enter is share a picture of themselves at the exhibition on social media accompanied with the “bashtag” #McMenace.

Mike Stirling, Head of Beano Studios Scotland, said: “We’re so proud 80,000 visitors have enjoyed the exhibition in Beano’s 80th year.

“It really goes to emphasise that Dundee is the World Capital of Comics and a true rebel city, embracing Bash Street’s Back as the most popular exhibition ever.

“It’s great to break yet another record this summer, but we’re not finished quite yet. I had a dream we’d reach 100,000 visitors and now we’re so tantalisingly close we’ve decided to unleash this money-can’t-buy incentive to tempt that last 20,000 people through the door. We can’t wait to meet the winner!”

The exhibition runs at The McMenace until Sunday 21 October, 2018. Admission is free.