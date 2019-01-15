Duchess of Argyll scraps music festival held in grounds of Inverary Castle

The owner of an 18th century Scottish estate and castle which had a starring role in Downton Abbey has pulled the plug on a popular music festival after being snubbed for public funding.

Best of the West has attracted more than 30,000 people to the grounds of Inveraray Castle since it was first staged in 2011, with headline acts having included Eddi Reader and Donnie Munro.

But the festival, which also showcased food and drink producers, has now been scrapped by the Duchess of Argyll after it lost a grant from local authority and failed to attract any support from the Scottish Government.

The Duchess said it was a “huge regret” that the event, which was worth more than £1 million to the local economy each year, would not be going ahead this year.

READ MORE: New music festival to be launched in Inverness

She added: “The reality is that we receive no government support and Argyll and Bute Council have withdrawn their financial assistance whilst providing significant funding to other similar events.

“Funding available from some local community sources has also been consistently denied despite the proven local interest and economic benefits.

It is a huge regret that we can no longer deliver a family festival beneficial to the community in this part of Argyll but to bring a freshness and a continuity to this, or any event, requires support both financial and in kind.

“I know many people, including our supporters, employees, local businesses and those who planned to attend this year will be greatly disappointed, but it is best to let everyone know now.

“I wish all festivals and events in Argyll all the best for 2019 and onwards - I know they do a fantastic job in promoting the area and look forward to attending and enjoying some of them with my family.”