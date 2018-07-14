Downtown Abbey is coming back to our screens

Have your say

IT WAS television gold, and now Downtown Abbey the movie is in the works.

Original cast members, including Michelle Dockerty and Joanne Froggatt, will return for the film.

Producers have said that all the original principle cast will come back for the production, set to start filming this year.

Taking to social media site Instagram, Dockerty, who played Lady Mary Crawley, wrote: “The secret’s out.. thrilled to announce that Downtown Abbey is coming to the big screen.”

Froggatt, who played lady’s maid Anna Bates added: “Delighted to announce we’re getting the band back together.”

Downtown’s creator Julian Fellowes wrote the screenplay for the new film and will co-produce.

Downtown Abbey followed the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family and the servants who worked for them at the start of the 20th century.