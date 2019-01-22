Dog laws in Scotland: Everything you need to know about controlling your pet

Dog owners are legally obliged to control their pets - here are the laws which you need to be aware of.

Introduced in 2006 The Animal Health and Welfare Act contains a number of laws that stipulate how a dog owner must keep their dog.

Dog owners in Scotland are required to keep their dog under control

According to the Scottish Government, the following laws are those most likely to affect dog owners.

Control of Dogs Order (1992)

It is a legal requirement for a dog to wear a collar with the owners name and address on it.

Dog Fouling Act (2003)

It is an offence to fail to pick up of any dog faeces. Owners who fail to do so face a fine

Environmental Protection Act (1990)

Stray dog that are handed to the local authority and are not identified or reclaimed within seven days could be sent to a re-homing agency or destroyed.

Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act 1953

Dog owners who allow their dog to attack or chase livestock on agricultural land are in breach of the Dogs Act 1953. In the vicintity of livestock dogs must be kept on a lead or under close control.

The Animals Act 1971

Dog owners are liable should their dog inflict any damage upon livestock.

Dogs Act 1871 and Dangerous Dogs Act 1991

These two acts stipulate that dog owners must have proper control of their dog. A dog is considered 'under control' if it is held on a lead by someone capable of controlling the dog.

If you fail to control your dog and someone is injured as a result this may result in a fine or even imprisonment.

The Dangerous Dogs Act also makes it illegal to own the following four dogs: Pit Bull Terrier, Japanese Tosa, Dogo Argentino and Fila Brasileiro.

Guard Dogs Act 1975

Those responsible for guard dogs are responsible for keeping their dogs under control or secured at all times. Warning signs must be displayed on all entraces to guarded premises.