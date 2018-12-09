Dalkeith chippy reveals massive Christmas munchie box

Have your say

A Dalkeith chippy has unveiled an incredible new festive treat - a Christmas munchie box.

MC’s Take-Away has been teasing customers on its Facebook page, taking-pre-orders for the huge meals.

The contents of the Christmas munchie box

READ MORE: This Edinburgh chippy is selling deep fried Christmas puddings

The £20 box, which is said to have enough food for four people, has everything you’d expect for a full festive dinner.

Among the appetising contents are roast potatoes, two chicken Balmoral’s with stuffing, mixed vegetables including parsnips, carrots and sprouts, batters pigs in blankets, four Yorkshire puddings and two pots of gravy.

The takeaway shop, which is in the town’s Newbattle Road, is currently taking pre-orders for the munchie box.

After posting snaps and videos of the box on social media, the takeaway’s Facebook page was flooded with people tagging their mates to talk about the creation.

Christine Angelosanto added: “Omg! Christmas dinner everyday, yummy!”

And Nicola Wilson said: “A Christmas box!!!!! All our fav things..CHRISTMAS & FOOD!!”.

Full details can be found on the MC’s Take-Away Facebook page.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital