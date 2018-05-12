Who Wants To Be a Millionaire contestant gets Scots castle question right because it’s where he lost a leg

A contestant on Who Wants to be A Millionaire? shocked the studio audience after revealing that he knows the answer to a question worth £8,000 – because he lost his leg at the location.

Gareth Kendall was asked which loch Urquhart Castle sits on the bank of. He smiled and said: “I know this, and I know this because I lost my leg there,” leaving presenter Jeremy Clarkson gasping.

Gareth Kendall with Jeremy Clarkson on ITV's Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. Pic: ITV

He went on: “Not at the castle, chill out”, which was met with laughter from the audience.

‘One Foot In The Grave’

Kendall said he has “One Foot In The Grave” inked onto his foot after surviving a horror car crash near the location.

He had visited the ruins of Urquhart Castle before losing his leg in a car crash.

Gareth lost his leg in a horror crash near Urquhart Castle. Picture: ITV

“I don’t know if my wife would kill me if I lost this much money. Loch Ness, final answer,” he said, securing him £8,000.

Kendall’s mother was in the audience, and said she was very proud of her son.

The Top Gear and Grand Tour star in Chris Tarrant’s old chair said he was “welling up” when the contestant later walked out with £125,000.

Clarkson said players needs good general knowledge. “But you need luck…” he added. “Judith Keppel, the first £1 million winner, had been on holiday in Aquitaine. That’s why she knew the answer”.

